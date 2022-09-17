Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Zoetis by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $157.30 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

