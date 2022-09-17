ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ZTE Stock Performance

Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. ZTE has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

