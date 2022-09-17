ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
ZTE Stock Performance
Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. ZTE has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.
ZTE Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTE (ZTCOF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.