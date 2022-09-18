11,532 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.