128,231 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 128,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in StoneCo by 1,964.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

STNE stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

