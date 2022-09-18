156,033 Shares in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 156,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $295,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth $513,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

VMGA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.29.

About VMG Consumer Acquisition

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.