16,000 Shares in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Republic First Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.10 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.