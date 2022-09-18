166,400 Shares in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 166,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLINU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $15,060,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $12,549,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $10,356,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $7,530,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $7,028,000.

CLINU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

