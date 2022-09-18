17,484 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
