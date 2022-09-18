17,484 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.