250,000 Shares in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FTIIU opened at $10.07 on Friday. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.