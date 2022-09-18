257,439 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 257,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $8,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 114,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 69,155 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their target price on Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $7.94 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $357.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

