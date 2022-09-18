2,706 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.4% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. ESG Planning acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
