27,597 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

