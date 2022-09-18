2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Trading Down 9.4%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) shares fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. 2,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 277,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $546.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

Insider Activity

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. 2seventy bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $67,386.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $67,386.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $56,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

