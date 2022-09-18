356 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

