3,869 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by American Trust

American Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $84.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

