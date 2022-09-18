4,140 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

