4,487 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37.

