50,123 Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $9,044,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 15.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $10,041,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $6,922,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $362,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Stock Performance

NLSN stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.25. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

