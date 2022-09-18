5,284 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.