6,138 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

