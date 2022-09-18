7,097 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,097 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

