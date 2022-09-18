7,471 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
