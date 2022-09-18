823 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XLG stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.10. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.57 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

