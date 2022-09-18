98,699 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,968,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 304,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.21.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

