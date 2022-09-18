A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.70

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.31.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 768.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.