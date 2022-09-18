AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 461,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Stock Performance

ACIU opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About AC Immune

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.