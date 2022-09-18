Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI opened at $76.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

