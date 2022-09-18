Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 706,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Adagio Therapeutics Price Performance
Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.
Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,116,000. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adagio Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 6,398,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 733,029 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Adagio Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.
