Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

