Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Lyle Logan Sells 2,600 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATGE opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $68,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $77,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

