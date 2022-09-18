Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $51.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.24. Advantest has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

