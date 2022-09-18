Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 8,058 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

