Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 22,008 iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

REZ stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.92 and a 12-month high of $100.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45.

