Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

