Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,044 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 454.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $55.23.

