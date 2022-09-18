Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,284,808.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,669 shares of company stock worth $96,323,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

