AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $25.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
