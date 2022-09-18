AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $25.59.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

