Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.