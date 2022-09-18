Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $93.30

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.30 and last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

