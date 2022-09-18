Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.86

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.86 and last traded at $102.98, with a volume of 378763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

