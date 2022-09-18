Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $100.94

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $102.01, with a volume of 532418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

