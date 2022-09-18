Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 314.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,008,000.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAXU opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

See Also

