AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,463,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 1,774,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.2 days.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. AltaGas has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $24.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGFF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

