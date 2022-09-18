Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Altimmune Stock Down 5.0 %

Altimmune stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $670.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.19. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 305,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,528 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,999,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

