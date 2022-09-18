Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in August

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ATUSF stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0623 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

