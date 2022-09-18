Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 173.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

