Amalgamated Bank Buys 4,045 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $90.25 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.