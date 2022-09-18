Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

