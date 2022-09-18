Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 316.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $101.29 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

