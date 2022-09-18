Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

